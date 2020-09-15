Roommate arrested after homicide in east Las Vegas Valley

A 30-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder after he allegedly fatally stabbed his roommate Monday night in east Las Vegas, police said.

Christian Yates (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Christian Yates was arrested on suspicion of murder after police received a 911 call about 9:30 p.m. Monday that someone had been killed inside an apartment on the 3800 block of Mountain Vista Street, near Twain Avenue and Boulevard Highway, the Metropolitan Police Department said.

When police arrived, an officer looked through a window and saw “a deceased adult male lying on the ground,” Metro said in a statement Tuesday.

Officer “challenged the apartment” and began speaking with Yates, who initially refused to come out but eventually emerged and was arrested without incident, Metro said.

Homicide detectives believe Yates “stabbed his roommate due to an ongoing dispute,” police said.

Yates was booked into the Clark County Detention Center, where he remained Tuesday without bail, jail records show.

The victim killed will be identified by the Clark County coroner’s office after his family has been notified.

Further information was not immediately available.

