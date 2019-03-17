Second suspect arrested in New Year’s Eve fatal shooting

A second suspect, 21-year-old Tayvion Chambers, was arrested Friday in connection with a New Year’s Eve robbery turned deadly shooting, Las Vegas Justice Court records show. (Las Vegas Review-Journal file)

A second suspect was arrested Friday in a New Year’s Eve robbery turned deadly shooting, Las Vegas Justice Court records show.

Tayvion Chambers, 21, was arrested Friday in connection with the fatal shooting of 31-year-old Onyedikachi Ujoumunna in a home near Jones Boulevard and Hacienda Avenue, the Metropolitan Police Department has said. Chambers was one of three suspects, and his father, 39-year-old Albert Chambers, was arrested in connection with the shooting Feb. 27.

Albert Chambers was arrested after an unknown person told detectives that Chambers claimed his son had “shot and killed a man” during a robbery, according to Albert Chambers’ arrest report.

It was unclear Saturday who the third suspect was, or if he had been arrested. Further details about Tayvion Chambers arrest were not available.

About 9:40 p.m. Dec. 31, Metro homicide detectives were called to Spring Valley Hospital and Medical Center, where an unidentified man had dropped off Ujoumunna with a gunshot wound, Lt. Ray Spencer has said.

Ujoumunna, who was then taken to University Medical Center, died of a single gunshot wound to the torso, according to the Clark County coroner’s office. His death was ruled a homicide.

The man who had dropped Ujoumunna off at the hospital later told detectives that he was visiting the 31-year-old when he heard a “commotion downstairs, which was followed by a gunshot,” Albert Chambers arrest report said. The man told detectives he saw three men running in and out of the front door before leaving with a flat-screen television.

Metro released two short clips from the home’s surveillance footage on Feb. 15.

Two tipsters identified the man in the first clip, who is seen standing outside the home wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, as Tayvion Chambers. According to his father’s arrest report, Tayvion Chambers was seen in the surveillance footage alone, “presenting himself at the front door, apparently posing as a customer,” before the shooting.

The second video released by Metro showed Tayvion Chambers and another man rushing out of a door of the home and Tayvion Chambers running away. Another man, identified in the arrest report as Albert Chambers, then enters the frame dressed in black and wearing blue gloves.

The father and son both face charges of murder with a deadly weapon, burglary while in possession of a deadly weapon, robbery with a deadly weapon and conspiracy to commit robbery, court records show.

Both men remained in the Clark County Detention Center on Saturday without bail. Tayvion Chambers also faces a charge in a separate case for domestic battery, along with other traffic-related charges, jail records show.

Detectives have asked anyone with information to contact Metro’s homicide section at 702-828-3521 or at homicide@lvmpd.com. Anonymous tips can be left with Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

