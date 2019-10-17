September death of man in Las Vegas police custody ruled homicide

Previously released body camera footage of the 50-year-old man’s encounter with Las Vegas police showed him repeatedly yelling, “I can’t breathe,” after officers handcuffed him.

Byron Williams (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

The Clark County coroner’s office has ruled the September death of a man who died while in Las Vegas police custody a homicide.

Byron Lee Williams’ official cause of death was determined to be methamphetamine intoxication, with other significant conditions including hypertensive and atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease, pulmonary fibrosis, granulomatous lung disease, and prone restraint, according to the coroner’s office.

“In this context, homicide means that the actions of another person or other people resulted in, or contributed to, the death. It is not a determination of criminal activity or wrongdoing.” Clark County coroner John Fudenberg said in a statement released early Thursday.

Previously released body camera footage of his Sept. 5 encounter with the Metropolitan Police Department showed Williams, 50, repeatedly yelling, “I can’t breathe,” after officers handcuffed him.

The encounter happened shortly after Metro officers Benjamin Vasquez, 27, and Patrick Campbell, 28, first spotted Williams riding his bicycle without safety lights at 5:48 a.m. near North Martin Luther King Boulevard and West Bonanza Road, police have said.

When they tried to stop him, Williams pedaled to a nearby dirt lot, then ran away. Body camera footage showed Vasquez and Campbell hop out of their patrol car and run after him.

Officers caught up to Williams at an apartment complex on the 1700 block of West Bonanza Road. Body camera footage showed Vasquez and Campbell yelling at Williams from a distance to get on the ground.

When they approached him, Williams was lying on his stomach.

The officers stood Williams up when a second patrol car arrived. As they did, two baggies of a white substance and an orange bottle filled with white pills dropped to the ground, police have said. Williams attempted to cover the items with his feet. The substances tested positive for methamphetamine and hydrocodone, police later said.

In the footage, Williams’ body goes limp after officers found the drugs, and he had to be dragged to the patrol car to wait for paramedics.

Around 5:54 a.m., when Vasquez and Campbell got Williams to the patrol car, the officers turned off their body cameras. Their cameras weren’t turned back on until medical assistance arrived at 6:08 a.m., according to police.

Williams was transported to Valley Hospital Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead at 6:44 a.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

