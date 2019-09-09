Las Vegas police: Man who died in custody yelled ‘I can’t breathe’

Byron Lee Williams was arrested after a chase, and two baggies of a white substance and a bottle filled with white pills dropped to the ground, police said. He then collapsed.

A man who died in Las Vegas police custody last week repeatedly yelled “I can’t breathe” after officers handcuffed him, according to Assistant Sheriff Charles Hank.

Hank told the media in a briefing at 3 p.m. Monday that two officers arrested the man after a brief foot chase just before 6 a.m. Thursday.

According to Hank:

Officers Benjamin Vasquez, 27, and Patrick Campbell, 28, were driving near North Martin Luther King Boulevard and West Bonanza Road when they saw 50-year-old Byron Lee Williams riding his bicycle without safety lights at 5:48 a.m. They tried to stop him in front of a Chevron gas station on the northwest corner of the intersection, and he fled.

Williams dropped his bike and climbed over a wall behind the gas station to flee on foot. Vasquez and Campbell chased him.

Williams ran up Sunny Place and west before climbing over another wall, into the Desert Garden Condominiums. Body camera footage showed that Vasquez and Campbell were yelling at Williams to get on the ground and found him lying on his stomach in the apartment complex, seeming to comply.

The footage shows Williams holding one of his arms under his chest, and Hank said the officers believed he was trying to hide something. They ultimately got him handcuffed, but while he was on the ground, Williams repeatedly yelled, “I can’t breathe.” Vasquez and Campbell did not let him up until other officers arrived with a patrol vehicle.

When the vehicle arrived and the officers stood Williams up, Hank said, two baggies of a white substance and an orange bottle filled with white pills dropped to the ground. Williams attempted to cover the items with his feet, but they were ultimately apprehended by police, Hank added.

He said the substances tested positive for methamphetamine and hydrocodone.

The footage shows Williams’ body going limp after the officers found the drugs, and he had to be dragged to the patrol car to wait for paramedics. Around 5:54 a.m., when Vasquez and Campbell got Williams to the patrol car, the officers turned off their body cameras. Their cameras weren’t turned back on until medical assistance arrived, at 6:08 a.m., Hank said.

Williams was transported to Valley Hospital, where he died at 6:44 a.m. His cause of death will be determined by the Clark County coroner’s office.

Hank said the death is under investigation and could not confirm whether other officers who arrived after Williams was handcuffed left their body cameras on while Vasquez and Campbell had theirs off. He said the department is working to review body camera footage from all of the officers and will interview each officer.

He said Metro’s protocol is that officers can turn body cameras off “if they’ve completed their action.” He said that in this case, it looks like the action had been completed, as Williams had been taken into custody.

Hank said Williams was in custody for trafficking methamphetamine, possession of a dangerous drug without a prescription, obstructing a police officer and absconding an electronic monitoring device from the Clark County Detention Center.

Hank said Williams did not check in on Aug. 29 and had not charged his ankle bracelet. He said officers were working on getting an arrest warrant for Williams, but it was not issued until Monday. The device was still on Williams’ leg when he was arrested.

Williams has felony convictions in California for possession of narcotic controlled substances, transporting and selling narcotic controlled substances, vehicle theft and forced assault with a deadly weapon that is not a firearm, Hank said.

His criminal record there also includes taking a vehicle without the owner’s consent, possession of a controlled substance, being under the influence of a controlled substance, theft, possession of controlled substance paraphernalia, trespassing, receiving stolen property, purchase for sale of narcotics, transporting to sell narcotics, patrol violations, grand theft auto, torture, robbery, sexual penetration of a foreign object with force, possession of cocaine, obstructing a public officer, battery on a peace officer, DUI and contributing to the delinquency of a minor, Hank said.

It was unclear whether those charges resulted in convictions.

Williams’ criminal history in Nevada includes possession of a Schedule I, II, III or IV drug, possession of a forged instrument, failure to register as an ex-felon and numerous traffic violations, Hank said.

On Sunday, the Forced Trajectory Project published an article about Williams, citing Williams’ family members, who watched body camera footage of his death before Monday’s briefing. The Forced Trajectory Project is an advocacy media organization that documents stories of police violence and offers an internship to UNLV students.

Williams’ family could not be reached for comment. Vasquez and Campbell have been placed on paid leave pending the investigation.

