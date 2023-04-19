‘She’s dead,’ man told 911 operator after killing doctor wife, police say

UNLV School of Medicine professor Jeffrey Fahl, left, looks to congratulate class of 2022 student Gwen Amsrala during the white coat ceremony at Artemus Ham Hall at UNLV in Las Vegas in 2018. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The house on Torington Drive in the west Las Vegas Valley where police say Shiva Gummi, 33, stabbed his wife to death and then stabbed himself. Gummi faces a charge of open murder with a deadly weapon. (Brett Clarkson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

After he fatally stabbed his wife, whose body lay next to him on a mattress, Shiva Gummi called 911 to say he’d stabbed himself repeatedly but wouldn’t die, according to a police arrest report.

“I want to die but I’m not dying,” Gummi, 33, told the 911 operator just after 8:15 a.m. on Saturday, according to a Metropolitan Police Department arrest report released Wednesday.

His wife, Gwendoline Amsrala, 28, was beside him, the report said. She had stab wounds to her arms, abdomen and throat and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Amsrala, a doctor who graduated from UNLV’s Kirk Kerkorian School of Medicine in 2022, was being mourned by her friends and colleagues in the local medical community.

“She was on her way to what should have been a long and successful medical career,” said Marc Kahn, the dean of the medical school, in a statement issued Monday.

“We are stunned and saddened by news of her passing and offer our deepest sympathies to Gwen’s family as well as her large circle of friends,” Kahn said. “Dr. Amsrala’s caring nature, passion to heal, and her commitment to serving Southern Nevada will not be forgotten.”

A verified GoFundMe set up to help Amsrala’s family with funeral and memorial expenses had raised over $27,000 on Wednesday morning, up from about $21,000 on Tuesday afternoon.

Gummi was taken to University Medical Center in critical condition and and underwent surgery there.

He was arrested while hospitalized — he was booked in absentia into the Clark County Detention Center — and faces a charge of open murder with a deadly weapon.

According to the arrest report, Gummi called 911 at 8:17 a.m. and told the operator that he was at home with his wife and mother-in-law. He said he was in a locked bedroom and that he had stabbed himself everywhere on his body five hours earlier and couldn’t get up.

The operator asked Gummi where his wife was and he said, “Next to me.”

The operator then asked if Gummi if his wife could help him. Gummi replied, “She’s dead.”

Police arrived and after they were able to open the locked bedroom door, they found Gummi and Amsrala “lying on a mattress on the floor covered in blankets” with a large, bloody kitchen knife on the floor next to Gummi, the report said.

Gummi had stab wounds to his throat, left side, abdomen, left inner thigh and right arm. All appeared to be self-inflicted, police said.

Homicide detectives spoke with another person at the home whose name was blacked out from the report. The person said Gwendoline got home at about 9 p.m. the night before after dinner with co-workers. Gummi came home at about 11 p.m.

The person, who said they were “unaware of any domestic abuse” between Gummi and Amsrala prior to the killing, according to the report, said they were aware that Gummi was “upset with Gwendoline after she spent the night at a friend’s house who was intoxicated after a night of drinking,” but no further details were provided.

A UNLV spokesperson confirmed that Amsrala graduated from UNLV’s school of medicine in 2022. A Review-Journal photo from 2018 shows a smiling Amsrala receiving her white coat in a ceremony for incoming medical students at UNLV on Aug. 24, 2018.

