Shooting kills man, injures woman overnight in a car near the Strip

A man was killed and a woman suffered injuries after they were shot while sitting in a vehicle in the 500 block of East Sahara Avenue early Tuesday.

Police said they found the two near a business shortly before 1:40 a.m., according to a Metropolitan Police Department news release.

The woman was taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries. Medical responders declared the man dead at the scene.

Homicide detectives responded and determined the victims were sitting in a vehicle when an individual approached the passenger-side window and fired several rounds into the vehicle, striking both victims.

No suspect information is yet available.

The identification of the victim, as well as the cause and manner of death, will be released by the Clark County coroner’s office.

Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact Metro’s Homicide Section at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555, or at crimestoppersofnv.com.

