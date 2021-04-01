Slain 63-year-old Las Vegas woman honored by family, colleagues

Gwendolyn Alexander was killed in what police have called an unprovoked attack by her downstairs neighbor while she took a 30-minute work break on Feb. 24.

Dana Jackson, a daughter of Gwendolyn Alexander, who was murdered by a stranger who lived in the apartment below her, gather with family members and neighbors to remember her mother at the apartment complex where she was murdered, on Wednesday, March 31, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Gwendolyn Alexander’s family carried boxes and furniture from her second-story condo to a U-Haul truck on Wednesday evening.

The 63-year-old was killed in what police have called an unprovoked attack by her downstairs neighbor while she took a 30-minute work break on Feb. 24. While family cleared out the apartment, Alexander’s co-workers began to appear.

The co-workers, clad in purple shirts that read “Rest in Love Ms. Gwen” around a heart-shaped photo of Alexander, helped load the truck before gathering the group of about 30 together for a brief memorial service outside the unit at the Terrasanta Condominiums, 5650 E. Sahara Ave.

Melanie Berry, who said she worked with Alexander for Sprint, tearfully recited a poem she heard the day after she learned of her friend’s death. She said the poem, which talked about loving one another in honor of those who have died, captured Alexander’s spirit perfectly.

“Look for me in the people I’ve known or loved,” Berry read. “Love doesn’t die, people do, so when all that’s left of me is love, give me away.”

After Berry’s poem, the group released purple and white balloons.

Schyler Frost and his son Kevin Frost presented two hand-carved wooden crosses and cross-shaped necklaces to the family. The Frosts said they recently started making the wooden plaques in memory of those killed in the valley, and Alexander’s family members are the first recipients.

‘Full of life’

Alexander’s family traveled from all over the country to help clear out her condo. Her sisters came from Chicago and Iowa, her brother from Los Angeles and one of her daughters from Houston.

Her brother, Gino Caldwell, said he was in town visiting her for their birthdays — his on Feb. 11 and hers on Feb. 18 — and it was hard to wrap his head around the fact that he was the last person in the family to see her before her death.

“She didn’t deserve this; she was so loving and genuine and full of life,” Caldwell said. “This was a blow to our immediate family but also to the outside family she had created, because she was someone anyone could call on when in need. It didn’t matter who you were.”

He said it’s been amazing to see how many people have been affected by his older sister’s loving nature, adding that many strangers had come up to him to share stories about the way she changed their lives.

Leesa Godfrey said she hadn’t known Alexander very long when she was trying to finish cosmetology school in 2013, but her co-worker was willing to do whatever it took to help her get the grade she needed.

”I needed a hair model, and I didn’t have anybody for this one hairstyle, and Ms. Gwen didn’t even think twice about helping me,” Godfrey said. “She got on the bus and went out of her way to come let me do her hair so I could pass my class. She didn’t have to do that, but that’s just who she was.”

Godfrey said Alexander was killed on her birthday and, though the news was devastating, she‘ll be reminded each year to honor her friend’s legacy.

”It’s hard to have something so tragic happen on a day that you usually associate with celebrating, but now every year I’m just going to take a shot for Ms. Gwen,” Godfrey said. “It’ll still be a celebration, just a different kind.”

Alexander’s neighbor, Jason Valencia, 32, is being held without bail at the Clark County Detention Center on a murder charge, jail records show. He is scheduled to appear in court June 17.

