Son-in-law charged in stabbing death of victim

The stabbing followed a verbal altercation in an apartment near South Decatur Boulevard and West Sahara Avenue about 2:25 a.m. Thursday.

An argument between two family members turned fatal in the central Las Vegas Valley early Thursday, according to police.

About 2:25 a.m., emergency dispatchers received a report of a stabbing in the 2800 block of South Decatur Boulevard, just south of West Sahara Avenue, according to a Metropolitan Police Department news release.

Officers found a man inside an apartment suffering from apparent stab wounds. He was taken to an area hospital where he died.

Homicide detectives said the investigation showed the victim was involved in an argument with his son-in-law, later identified as 31-year-old Aristides Matute.

Matute is accused of using a knife to stab the victim. He was arrested and booked into the Clark County Detention Center on suspicion of open murder.

The Clark County coroner’s office will release the identity as well as cause and manner of death for the victim.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact Metro’s homicide section at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or at crimestoppersofnv.com.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com.