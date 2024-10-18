77°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
Homicides

Son-in-law charged in stabbing death of victim

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
More Stories
Juvenile dies after possible accidental shooting in Las Vegas
Robert Telles sentenced for murdering RJ reporter Jeff German
Karl Groschen, 41, charged with two counts of open murder in the shooting deaths of his wife an ...
Father, ex-husband of Henderson slaying victims calls killer ‘coward’
Henderson double homicide suspect told officers ‘you have to take me,’ police say
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 17, 2024 - 5:30 pm
 

An argument between two family members turned fatal in the central Las Vegas Valley early Thursday, according to police.

About 2:25 a.m., emergency dispatchers received a report of a stabbing in the 2800 block of South Decatur Boulevard, just south of West Sahara Avenue, according to a Metropolitan Police Department news release.

Officers found a man inside an apartment suffering from apparent stab wounds. He was taken to an area hospital where he died.

Homicide detectives said the investigation showed the victim was involved in an argument with his son-in-law, later identified as 31-year-old Aristides Matute.

Matute is accused of using a knife to stab the victim. He was arrested and booked into the Clark County Detention Center on suspicion of open murder.

The Clark County coroner’s office will release the identity as well as cause and manner of death for the victim.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact Metro’s homicide section at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or at crimestoppersofnv.com.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com.

MOST READ
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES