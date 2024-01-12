Sound of UNLV gunshots captured on latest body-cam video

The sound of gunshot blasts that fatally wounded the man who killed three UNLV professors and wounded a fourth last month was captured on body-cam footage released by Las Vegas police Friday.

Metro vehicles still line the parking lot outside for the Student Union following the shooting yesterday on the UNLV campus on Thursday, Dec. 7, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The sound of gunshot blasts from a shootout that fatally wounded the man who killed three UNLV professors and wounded a fourth last month was captured on body-cam footage released by Las Vegas police Friday.

The Metropolitan Police Department has so far released 10 videos in batches that captured its officers response.

In the latest video, a shotgun-wielding officer and other officers make their way around through the outside of a building, when a barrage of pops sound off nearby.

The officers turn and run back toward the front of Beam Hall where Anthony Polito, 67, was gunned down by UNLV police outside the business school.

“Go go go,” the officer in the video shouts. “They got him?”

Someone on his radio announces that “we got one down right now.”

Police blacked out the part of the video where police said Polito was fatally wounded.

In total, the Dec. 6 shooting lasted 76 seconds, police have said.

Polito’s victims inside Beam Hall were Patricia Navarro Velez, 39; Cha Jan “Jerry” Chang, 64; Naoko Takemaru, 69, and a fourth professor who suffered life-threatening injuries.

UNLV President Keith Whitfield told the Las Vegas Review-Journal that the fourth professor, who continues to recover, wishes to remain anonymous.

All faculty and staff returned to campus this week for the first time since the shooting, as UNLV prepares to welcome students for the spring semester that starts next week.

