Las Vegas police shoot, kill man in southeast valley

An officer with the Metropolitan Police Department shot and killed a man early Tuesday in the southeast Las Vegas Valley.

Man gets life in prison for killing wife, burning body in Henderson

A Metropolitan Police Department officer shot and killed a man early Tuesday in the southeast Las Vegas Valley.

At about 12:40 a.m., officers responded to “numerous reports” of a shooting in the 6900 block of Wine River Drive, just west of Sunset Park and south of Harry Reid International Airport, according to a recorded statement from Capt. Kurt McKenzie.

Inside a residence, police said, officers found two people in an altercation, one of whom was armed with a knife.

But it’s not clear whether the man who died was the person who police said held a knife or another person at the scene.

McKenzie and a police news release did not specify which one police shot. And police did not directly respond to a request for clarification Tuesday about which person was shot. Instead, Metro said the investigation was ongoing and that officials would provide more details at a 72-hour media briefing.

After arriving at the scene, officers observed broken car windows and a broken window at a residence, McKenzie said. They heard screaming coming from inside a residence and kicked in the door to gain entry, according to the news release.

Officers gave orders to drop the knife, and at the same time, an officer shot one of the people, according to Metro. That officer has not been identified.

Police took the other individual into custody and provided medical attention to the person who was struck.

Medical personnel transported the man to University Medical Center, where he was later pronounced dead.

This was the 13th officer-involved shooting in the Metropolitan Police Department’s jurisdiction for 2024.

No officers were injured in the shooting, police said.

Contact Noble Brigham at nbrigham@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BrighamNoble on X.