Suspect, 17, faces murder charge in convenience store shooting

Las Vegas police have identified one of two minors who were arrested in connection with a fatal shooting early Saturday at a west valley convenience store.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police vehicle. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police have identified one of two minors who were arrested in connection with a fatal shooting at a west valley convenience store early Saturday.

Metropolitan Police Department homicide Lt. Ray Spencer confirmed that 17-year-old Adrian Womack was transferred from the Juvenile Detention Center and booked into the Clark County Detention Center on Tuesday.

Womack faces charges of murder with a deadly weapon, conspiracy to commit murder and robbery with a deadly weapon in connection with the death of 20-year-old Edwardo Hernandez Cuevas.

A police source said the other suspect in the case has not been identified because he is under 16 and is still in the Juvenile Detention Center.

Although police on Sunday indicated in a news release that both minors had been arrested, Spencer said the unidentified boy was arrested Tuesday. Womack was arrested “immediately after” the shooting, he said.

Officers were called about 1 a.m. Saturday after a report of a robbery at the convenience store, a 7-Eleven on the 8600 block of West Sahara Avenue, near Durango Drive, Metro has said.

When police arrived, they found Hernandez Cuevas suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He died at the scene due to a gunshot wound of the head, the Clark County coroner’s office has said. His death was ruled a homicide.

Detectives believe that Hernandez Cuevas was in the same car with the two minors when they all arrived at the 7-Eleven, and the other two attempted to rob him, police said Sunday. Hernandez Cuevas then ran into the store and asked an employee to call 911.

While the victim was speaking with the dispatcher, he walked out of the store and was shot multiple times, according to Sunday’s news release.

It was not immediately clear Wednesday if the other minor faces the same charges as Womack. The 17-year-old remained in jail on Wednesday, and he is due to appear in court Friday, court records show.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.