Coroner IDs man killed in shooting at Las Vegas convenience store

The Clark County coroner’s office has identified a 20-year-old man who was fatally shot at a west Las Vegas Valley convenience store on Saturday morning after an attempted robbery.

He was Edwardo Hernandez Cuevas, the coroner’s office said. He was pronounced dead outside a 7-Eleven after police were called around 1 a.m. Saturday to the store on the 8600 block of West Sahara Avenue, near Durango Drive, the Metropolitan Police Department has said.

The department on Sunday said that Hernandez Cuevas was in the same car with two minors when they all arrived at the convenience store, and the other two attempted to rob him. The 20-year-old then ran into the store and asked an employee to call 911.

While he was on the phone with a 911 dispatcher, Hernandez Cuevas walked out of the store and was shot multiple times by one of the juveniles, police said.

The juveniles each face one count of robbery and open murder, police said. Their names had not been released as of Tuesday morning.

Hernandez Cuevas died of a gunshot wound to the head, according to the coroner’s office, and his death was ruled a homicide.

