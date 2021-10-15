74°F
Suspect arrested in fatal shooting after argument on public bus

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 15, 2021 - 2:12 pm
 
Updated October 15, 2021 - 2:59 pm
John Kirby (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)
A North Las Vegas man has been arrested in a killing that police say stemmed from an argument that started on a public bus in central Las Vegas on Sunday night.

John Kirby, 22, was booked Thursday at the Clark County Detention Center on a single count of first-degree murder. Las Vegas police homicide Lt. Ray Spencer said Kirby’s arrest stems from the shooting of Jettoni Zendel, 27, on Paradise Road just after 8 p.m.

Police said Kirby, Zendel and another man were arguing on a a Regional Transportation bus and that the dispute continued on Paradise after all three got off the bus near Sahara Avenue. One of the three then pulled out a gun and fatally shot Zendel, Spencer said.

Police did not immediately release information as to why they believe Kirby is connected to the crime. Police records show he was arrested Thursday afternoon at First Street and Bonneville Avenue. Las Vegas Justice Court records show a warrant for Kirby’s arrest was issued the same day.

Kirby is expected to make his first court appearance Monday morning.

Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.

