Suspect arrested in fatal shooting after Las Vegas Super Bowl party

The man suspected of fatally shooting someone after a Super Bowl party in central Las Vegas was arrested on Saturday, booking records show.

Police investigate the scene of a fatal shooting near Sandhill and Desert Inn roads in Las Vegas on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020. (Alexis Egeland/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A newly released Metropolitan Police Department arrest warrant indicates that multiple witnesses pointed to 28-year-old Carlos Mendoza as the shooter.

A man was stabbed after a fight at a Super Bowl party at Sin City Barber Shop, 3778 E. Desert Inn Road, on Feb. 2. Officers were called just before 6:40 p.m. to investigate the stabbing, which left one person hospitalized with survivable injuries.

While they were on their way there, another 911 call came in reporting that a man had been shot near Sandhill Road and Greenbriar Townhouse Way, about a half-mile north of the barber shop. The shooting victim, 21-year-old Noah Gonzalez, was believed to have been involved in the fight and had left the party after the stabbing.

Gonzalez died of multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to the warrant, witnesses told police that a “red Ford truck was seen driving north on Sandhill, making a U-turn and a male got out of the truck and shot the victim.”

The truck driver told police that Gonzalez stabbed the original victim and ran up Sandhill, according to the warrant. He said Mendoza jumped into his truck and told him to follow Gonzalez, so he did.

He told police that he made a U-turn and Mendoza hopped out of the car. He “heard two gunshots as he was driving back to the barber shop,” the warrant said.

Mendoza is being held at the Clark County Detention Center, and his next court appearance is set for Thursday morning.

