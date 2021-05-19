79°F
Homicides

Suspect arrested in homicide in northeast Las Vegas residence

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 19, 2021 - 8:52 am
 
Updated May 19, 2021 - 9:05 am
The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a homicide at the 3200 block of Lava Avenue, on Sunday, May 9, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Las Vegas police have made an arrest in a May 9 homicide at a northeast Las Vegas home.

Clark County Detention Center records show Tiderrick Thompson, 23, was booked at the Clark County Detention Center Tuesday on suspicion of murder.

Las Vegas police Lt. Ray Spencer confirmed early Wednesday that Thompson’s arrest stems from the shooting of 37-year-old Raymie Henderson of Las Vegas.

Police said officers were called to a home the 3200 block of Lava Avenue, near Owens Avenue and Mojave Road, at 5:40 p.m. after receiving reports that a man had been shot. Officers found Henderson dead at the scene. His death was ruled a homicide due to gunshot wounds.

Police said they believe the shooting happened after an altercation inside the home, but detectives had not released further details on a possible motive for the shooting as of Wednesday morning.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.

