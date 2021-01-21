Suspect arrested in Jan. 10 double shooting that left woman dead

Rico Lagasca, 31, was arrested in connection with the shooting around 3:20 a.m. on the 3100 block of North Pecos Road, near Cheyenne Avenue, police said.

Rico Lagasca (North Las Vegas Police Department)

North Las Vegas police have arrested a 31-year-old man accused of a double shooting on Jan. 10 that left a woman dead.

Rico Lagasca was arrested in connection with the shooting around 3:20 a.m. on the 3100 block of North Pecos Road, near Cheyenne Avenue, according to a tweet posted Thursday morning from the North Las Vegas Police Department.

Both the man and woman who were shot were taken to University Medical Center, where the woman died, police have said. She had not been identified by the Clark County coroner’s office as of Thursday morning.

🚨Homicide Investigation Update! Recently, 31-year-old Rico Lagasca was taken into custody without incident for the deadly shooting that happened on January 10, 2021, at the 3100 block of North Pecos in North Las Vegas. He was subsequently arrested and booked at the NLVCCC. pic.twitter.com/DyeGTeMCb3 — NLVPD (@NLVPD) January 21, 2021

Investigators do not believe the shooting was a random act of violence, the department has said. Further information about Lagasca’s arrest was not immediately available.

Court records show that Lagasca was charged on Jan. 12 with murder with a deadly weapon, attempted murder, battery resulting in substantial bodily harm, kidnapping, three counts of assault and carrying a concealed firearm.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Monday.

