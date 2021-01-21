54°F
Homicides

Suspect arrested in Jan. 10 double shooting that left woman dead

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 21, 2021 - 9:03 am
 
Rico Lagasca (North Las Vegas Police Department)

North Las Vegas police have arrested a 31-year-old man accused of a double shooting on Jan. 10 that left a woman dead.

Rico Lagasca was arrested in connection with the shooting around 3:20 a.m. on the 3100 block of North Pecos Road, near Cheyenne Avenue, according to a tweet posted Thursday morning from the North Las Vegas Police Department.

Both the man and woman who were shot were taken to University Medical Center, where the woman died, police have said. She had not been identified by the Clark County coroner’s office as of Thursday morning.

Investigators do not believe the shooting was a random act of violence, the department has said. Further information about Lagasca’s arrest was not immediately available.

Court records show that Lagasca was charged on Jan. 12 with murder with a deadly weapon, attempted murder, battery resulting in substantial bodily harm, kidnapping, three counts of assault and carrying a concealed firearm.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Monday.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.

