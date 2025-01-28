Suspect arrested in northeast Las Vegas homicide

The shooting, which killed a woman and injured a man, occurred about 4:45 p.m. Dec. 8 in the 3800 block of Soda Springs, near Las Vegas Boulevard North and North Pecos Road.

A suspect has been arrested in connection with an early December fatal shooting in northeast Las Vegas.

Donta Allen, 18, was arrested Monday and booked into the Clark County Detention Center, according to a Metropolitan Police Department news release.

The shooting, which killed 23-year-old Nadia Dickerson and injured a man, occurred about 4:45 p.m. Dec. 8 in the 3800 block of Soda Springs, near Las Vegas Boulevard North and North Pecos Road.

Officers located the two suffering from apparent gunshot wounds near a vehicle. Medical personnel arrived and transported the man to a hospital. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

The cause of death was multiple gunshot wounds, according to the Clark County coroner’s office.

Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact the Metro Homicide Section at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555, or at crimestoppersofnv.com.

