54°F
weather icon Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
Homicides

Suspect arrested in northeast Las Vegas homicide

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
More Stories
Duane "Keffe D" Davis, who is accused of orchestrating the 1996 slaying of hip-hop ic ...
Tupac slaying suspect accused of ‘mutual combat’ with inmate
Duane Davis fist bumps another person in custody as he leaves Clark County District Court after ...
Suspect in Tupac Shakur slaying faces new charge
County failed to review revealing messages after allegations of Telles affair
Slain NLV tattoo artist remembered at vigil: ‘We miss her so much’
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 28, 2025 - 1:51 pm
 

A suspect has been arrested in connection with an early December fatal shooting in northeast Las Vegas.

Donta Allen, 18, was arrested Monday and booked into the Clark County Detention Center, according to a Metropolitan Police Department news release.

The shooting, which killed 23-year-old Nadia Dickerson and injured a man, occurred about 4:45 p.m. Dec. 8 in the 3800 block of Soda Springs, near Las Vegas Boulevard North and North Pecos Road.

Officers located the two suffering from apparent gunshot wounds near a vehicle. Medical personnel arrived and transported the man to a hospital. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

The cause of death was multiple gunshot wounds, according to the Clark County coroner’s office.

Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact the Metro Homicide Section at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555, or at crimestoppersofnv.com.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com.

MOST READ
In case you missed it
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES