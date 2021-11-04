Suspect arrested in random shooting that killed 1 at convenience store

Police say the suspect randomly killed a man outside a south Las Vegas convenience store and then sprayed the store with additional gunfire early Thursday.

Las Vegas police are searching for a gunman the says randomly killed a man outside a south Las Vegas convenience store and fired more random gunshots inside. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Las Vegas police are investigating a homicide near the intersection of South Jones Boulevard and West Robindale Road. (Ethan Stott/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police have arrested a 22-year-old man in a random killing outside a south valley convenience store early Thursday.

He surrendered peacefully Thursday afternoon following a standoff in a nearby neighborhood, homicide Lt. Ray Spencer said. The man was being interviewed and booked into the Clark County Detention Center on one count of murder and additional counts for allegedly shooting at other people.

Spencer said detectives received a tip immediately after broadcasting his photograph Thursday morning.

The shooting, reported about 12:30 a.m. at the Short Line Express Market, 7730 S. Jones Blvd., near Robindale Road, was remarkable and disturbing in its randomness and the fact that only one person was hit by bullets, Spencer said in a morning briefing.

“This could’ve been extremely worse,” Spencer said.”This is an extremely shocking situation.”

Police released a photo of the suspected shooter taken from surveillance video, in which he is seen pointing a handgun in the store and wearing a tactical vest and a gun belt wrapped around his waist.

Spencer said the suspect is believed to have carried out an armed robbery in the area before walking to the store and opening fire.

He shot bullets into the driver’s side door of an unoccupied car, then walked up to an occupied car and did the same, Spencer said.

A man inside the second vehicle, who was waiting for his girlfriend who had entered the store, died at University Medical Center from multiple gunshot wounds, Spencer said.

After the killing, the shooter proceeded into the store, which was occupied by multiple people, and shot down an aisle, narrowly missing a customer who was able to duck near a cooler, Spencer said. Other people ran out the back, and an employee hid in a refrigerator, he added.

Asked if the man was heard saying anything during the two-minute shooting, Spencer said he was not “going to get into the specifics.”

“There were quite a few rounds that were fired,” said Spencer when probed about the approximate number of bullets shot.

The shooter was seen leaving the area on foot, Spencer said.

The shopping center that houses the store remained blocked off by yellow police tape as of Thursday afternoon.

Contact Ricardo Torres-Cortez at rtorres@reviewjournal.com. Follow him on Twitter @rickytwrites. Review-Journal digital content producer Lukas Eggen contributed to this report.