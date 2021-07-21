Suspect in 1989 slaying ID’d using world’s smallest sample of DNA evidence

Using a mere 15 cells of DNA evidence, Las Vegas police have identified a suspect in the 1989 slaying of a 14-year-old girl, officials announced Wednesday.

Officer Luis Vidal erects a photo of Stephanie Ann Issacson, 14, as Las Vegas police homicide detectives provide an update identifying her murderer as Darren Marchand from her cold case dating back to 1989 at Metro Headquarters on Wednesday, July 21, 2021, in Las Vegas.

Stephanie Isaacson (Metropolitan Police Department)

Forensics Director Kim Murga speaks during a press conference as Las Vegas police homicide detectives provide an update on the cold case of Stephanie Ann Issacson, 14, identifying her murderer as Darren Marchand dating back to 1989 at Metro Headquarters on Wednesday, July 21, 2021, in Las Vegas.

Homicide Lt. Ray Spencer, center, conducts a press conference beside a photo of Stephanie Ann Issacson, 14, as Las Vegas police homicide detectives provide an update identifying her murderer as Darren Marchand from her cold case dating back to 1989 at Metro Headquarters on Wednesday, July 21, 2021, in Las Vegas.

Cold Case Detective Dan Long, from left, listens in as Forensics Director Kim Murga speaks beside Forensics Kelly Gauthier, Cold Case Detective Terri Miller and Homicide Lt. Ray Spencer during a press conference beside a photo of Stephanie Ann Issacson, 14, as Las Vegas police homicide detectives provide an update identifying her murderer as Darren Marchand from her cold case dating back to 1989 at Metro Headquarters on Wednesday, July 21, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Forensics Director Kim Murga speaks during a press conference as Las Vegas police homicide detectives provide an update on the cold case of Stephanie Ann Issacson, 14, identifying her murderer as Darren Marchand dating back to 1989 at Metro Headquarters on Wednesday, July 21, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Kim Murga, head of the Metropolitan Police Department’s forensics lab, said the sample used to identify Darren Roy Marchand as the man suspected of sexually assaulting and strangling Las Vegas teen Stephanie Isaacson more than 30 years ago now holds the world record for the smallest amount of DNA ever used to help solve a crime.

The cells were analyzed using new DNA technology that was funded through a donation from local entrepreneur and philanthropist Justin Woo, homicide Lt. Ray Spencer said during a Wednesday news conference.

Stephanie went missing on June 1, 1989. She left home that morning to walk to class at Eldorado High School but never arrived and never came home, police said. Her father reported her disappearance.

At the time, Las Vegas police conducted an extensive search for the girl. Her body was located that evening in what was then a desert lot near Nellis Boulevard and Stewart Avenue.

“I’m glad they found who murdered my daughter,” Stephanie’s mother, who was not named, said in a statement, which Spencer read aloud. “I never believed the case would be solved.”

New technology

Murga explained that DNA testing had been done multiple times in Stephanie’s case over the last three decades, but the case likely could not have been solved without Woo’s donation. She said older DNA technology was used in 1998, then a DNA profile was obtained from semen found on Stephanie’s shirt in 2007.

From 2007 to 2020, Metro’s lab compared over 30 DNA samples against that DNA profile, but none of them matched. To this day, Murga said there still has not been a hit from the FBI’s national DNA database.

The November donation from Woo was earmarked for helping solve homicide cases with little DNA evidence. Police did not say the exact amount that Woo donated. But using the funds, investigators in January selected Stephanie’s case and sent what little DNA evidence they had to Texas lab Othram Inc., police said Wednesday.

“Within seven months, that testing was completed, just a week or two ago,” Murga said.

In a Facebook post on Wednesday afternoon, Woo said that the news was “better than vacationing in Greece.” Previous posts indicated he was vacationing in Santorini, Greece, as recently as Sunday.

“I love the Las Vegas community and I’m always looking for ways to help,” he added in a comment.

‘No justice’

The Texas lab was able to identify Marchand as a suspect through a testing procedure called genome sequencing. In 2018, California’s since-convicted Golden State Killer was identified through such testing, and Murga said Metro has utilized the testing in at least 15 cases over the last five years.

Three years before Stephanie’s death, Marchand, of Las Vegas, was arrested at age 20 in connection with the 1986 strangulation of another local woman, Nanette Vanderberg, who was in her 20s. Marchand was released later that year when the case was dismissed due to lack of evidence. He died by suicide in 1995, Spencer said.

“It’s good to have some closure, but there is no justice for Stephanie at all,” her mother’s statement continued. “We will never have complete closure because nothing will ever bring my daughter back to us.”

Contact Alexis Ford at aford@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0335. Follow @alexisdford on Twitter.