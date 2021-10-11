Suspect in alleged DUI crash that killed Idaho family recaptured

A man is back in custody after leaving a Clark County rehabilitation center and triggering a manhunt that lasted nearly 36 hours, the Nye County Sheriff’s Office said.

Tyler Kennedy (Nye County Sheriff’s Office)

A man is back in custody after leaving a Clark County rehabilitation center and triggering a manhunt that lasted nearly 36 hours, the Nye County Sheriff’s Office said Sunday.

Tyler Kennedy cut his ankle monitor around 12 p.m. Saturday, according to a news release, and left Westcare Harris Springs Rehabilitation Center in Las Vegas.

Officials had no luck finding him overnight, but he returned to the facility “seeking refuge from the weather” on Sunday night, the sheriff’s office said.

Kennedy was taken back to the Nye County Detention Center and will face charges of escape and malicious destruction of property, the sheriff’s office said.

Kennedy is facing DUI charges after a crash in March that killed three people and seriously injured two more.

The Nevada Highway Patrol said Kennedy was driving a Ford F-150 that slammed into a Toyota Highlander north of Beatty. Three of the Toyota’s occupants, Michael Durmeier, 39, Lauren Starcevich, 38, and Durmeier’s 12-year-old daughter, Georgia Durmeier, died at the scene.

Contact Jonah Dylan at jdylan@reviewjournal.com. Follow @TheJonahDylan on Twitter.