Suspect in DUI, 100mph-plus crash to face murder charge

Gerardo Villicana was killed May 9 after a driver sped through a stop sign and collided with the 26-year-old's Ford Fiesta. (GoFundMe)

A man accused of driving through a residential neighborhood in excess of 100 mph while high on marijuana and causing a fatal crash May 9 will face a murder charge, the Clark County district attorney’s office announced Thursday.

Ronald Leavell, 47, was arrested after a morning collision at the intersection of Tee Pee Lane and Tompkins Avenue, near West Tropicana Avenue, the Metropolitan Police Department has said.

He was driving his Chevrolet Camaro east on Tompkins when he blew through a stop sign at Tee Pee and collided with the driver’s side of a Ford Fiesta driven by 26-year-old Gerardo Villicana Jr., who died on the scene from blunt force injuries.

The district attorney’s office said Thursday that Leavell was driving more than 100 mph over the posted speed limit.

“This tragedy rises to a level far greater than your typical DUI case,” District Attorney Steve Wolfson said in a statement. “The total disregard for human life cannot, and will not, be tolerated. Leavell’s actions cry out for severe consequences.”

