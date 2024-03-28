Suspect in fatal NLV shooting arrested

Man killed by police was in midst of a mental health crisis, family says

New trial date set for suspect in reporter’s slaying

Woman on parole accused in ‘random’ shooting at Las Vegas apartment complex

Victim in random Las Vegas apartment killing was ‘most beloved guy’ of company

A man wanted in a fatal North Las Vegas shooting was arrested Wednesday.

Steve Vidana-Garcia was booked into the Clark County Detention Center on counts of murder, burglary and robbery in connection with the death of Lewis Rand, 28.

The shooting was reported the afternoon of March 14 in the 1900 block of Solana Del Norte Way, near Washburn Road and Clayton Street, according to North Las Vegas police.

Rand died at University Medical Center, police said.

Police did not disclose how they identified 30-year-old Vidana-Garcia as a suspect, but noted that they had a murder arrest warrant.

North Las Vegas police said that Vidana-Garcia was arrested by the Metropolitan Police Department on Wednesday.

According to jail logs, Vidana-Garcia is facing additional charges in an unrelated case to include possession of a stolen vehicle and attempted grand larceny.

Anyone with additional information was encouraged to call police at 702-633-9111. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or crimestoppersofnv.com.

Contact Ricardo Torres-Cortez at rtorres@reviewjournal.com.