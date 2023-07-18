Suspect in Gilgo Beach murders owns timeshare in Las Vegas

Records show that Rex Heuermann, charged in the deaths of three women in New York, bought the property with his wife in 2005.

The Club De Soleil, where Gilgo Beach murders suspect Rex Heuermann owns a timeshare. (Patrick Blennerhassett)

The Club De Soleil

This booking image provided by the Suffolk County Sheriff’s Office shows Rex Heuermann, a Long Island architect who was charged on July 14, 2023, with murder in the deaths of three of the 11 victims in a long-unsolved string of killings known as the Gilgo Beach murders. (Suffolk County Sheriff’s Office via AP)

This combination of undated images provided by the Suffolk County Police Department shows Melissa Barthelemy, top left, Amber Costello, top right, Megan Waterman, bottom left, and Maureen Brainard-Barnes. Authorities on Long Island are vowing to continue investigating a string of killings known as the Gilgo Beach murders after charging an architect in the deaths of three of the 11 victims. Rex Heuermann, 59, is accused of killing Barthelemy, Costello and Waterman over a decade ago. He is also considered the prime suspect in the death of Brainard-Barnes. (Suffolk County Police Department via AP)

Gilgo Beach murders suspect Rex Heuermann owns a timeshare property in Las Vegas, and previously owned and sold another, according to Clark County public records.

Heuermann, 59, was charged last week in the deaths of three of the 11 women whose remains were discovered buried on a remote beach highway in 2010 and 2011 on Long Island in New York.

In an emailed statement Tuesday, Las Vegas police said they are aware of Heuermann’s connection to the city.

“We are currently reviewing our unsolved cases to see if he has any involvement,” police said in the statement.

The case has attracted national attention as Heuermann was charged after an extensive yearslong multi-agency investigation. He has pleaded not guilty to the charges, and his lawyer said he denies committing the crimes.

According to public records, Heuermann, an architect, owns a two-bedroom timeshare property at Club De Soleil, located at 5499 W. Tropicana Ave., which serves as both a timeshare and hotel and is located about 3 miles west of the Strip. He bought the property in 2005 for $16,955 with his wife, Asa Ellerup.

Multiple people interviewed on the grounds of the complex did not know or recognize his name, and some noted it would be tough to get to know anyone at the complex, given the high amount of foot traffic coming and going.

A front desk worker at Club De Soleil had no comment and directed all inquiries to the corporate office of Summer Pointe, a Las Vegas-based timeshare developer that lists the complex on its website. Calls and emails to the corporate office number were not returned.

According to Club de Soleil’s website, the timeshare property is a “taste of a lavish European lifestyle in the middle of Las Vegas.”

Heuermann also previously owned a timeshare at 265 E. Harmon Ave., which is now known as Club Wyndham Grand Desert and is just east of the Strip. Heuermann bought the property in 2004 for $51,298 and sold it in 2013 for the same amount, property records show.

He is charged with killing Melissa Barthelemy, Megan Waterman and Amber Costello. Suffolk County District Attorney Ray Tiernay said prosecutors also are working toward charging him in the death of a fourth victim, Maureen Brainard-Barnes, and that he may be connected to a number of other unsolved deaths in the area.

Contact Patrick Blennerhassett at pblennerhassett@reviewjournal.com. Review-Journal intern Kiara Adams contributed to this report.