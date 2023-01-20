50°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Homicides

Suspect in killing of business partner extradited to Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 20, 2023 - 3:27 pm
 
Tony Danh (Metropolitan Police Department)
Tony Danh (Metropolitan Police Department)

A man suspected of murdering another man whose body was found in the trunk of a car has been brought back to Las Vegas after being arrested in California last October.

Tony Danh, 38, had his initial appearance in court Thursday, according to Clark County court records, on suspicion of murdering his business partner, Amir Haggi.

Haggi, 41, was found dead in the trunk of a white BMW parked at a Budget Suites on West Tropicana Avenue on Aug. 19. Police had investigated after someone reported a foul odor coming from the car. The vehicle was registered to Danh, and paperwork with his name was found in the glove compartment.

Haggi was last seen on June 5 in his Phoenix, Arizona, home by his roommate, who said Haggi had left after receiving a phone call. Police later found that phone call came from Danh.

Danh was later arrested in San Diego County on Sept. 29, before being extradited back to Nevada. A public defender was appointed for him at his Thursday hearing.

Contact Justin Razavi at jrazavi@reviewjournal.com. Follow @justin_razavi on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Player wins pair of $100K video poker jackpots at Strip casino
Player wins pair of $100K video poker jackpots at Strip casino
2
‘Mattress Mack’ wagers $2M on Cowboys-49ers playoff game
‘Mattress Mack’ wagers $2M on Cowboys-49ers playoff game
3
12 items to buy now as 2023 supply chain shortages loom
12 items to buy now as 2023 supply chain shortages loom
4
Summerlin-area theater expected to close as part of chain’s bankruptcy
Summerlin-area theater expected to close as part of chain’s bankruptcy
5
7 new and upcoming restaurants in Las Vegas for January
7 new and upcoming restaurants in Las Vegas for January
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories for you
Police arrest suspect in fatal shootings of teen brothers
Police arrest suspect in fatal shootings of teen brothers
Las Vegas community leaders discuss efforts to fight human trafficking
Las Vegas community leaders discuss efforts to fight human trafficking
First killing of 2023 reported in west Las Vegas
First killing of 2023 reported in west Las Vegas
Man faces murder charge in northeast Las Vegas roommate’s slaying
Man faces murder charge in northeast Las Vegas roommate’s slaying
Man found shot to death near downtown Las Vegas
Man found shot to death near downtown Las Vegas
Mom pleads guilty to murder in death of 5-year-old found in hot home
Mom pleads guilty to murder in death of 5-year-old found in hot home