Suspect in Las Vegas homicide arrested on bus in Nebraska

A man wanted in a Las Vegas homicide was arrested Thursday morning on a bus in Nebraska.

Las Vegas police investigate after a body was found early Thursday, Aug. 23, 2018, in the northeast valley. (Max Michor/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police contacted the Nebraska State Patrol about 36-year-old Johnny A. Wilson, who was wanted in the death of a man whose body was found on the side of a road in northeast Las Vegas on Aug. 23, Lincoln Police Department spokeswoman Angela Sands said.





Wilson was on a Greyhound bus traveling to Omaha when the bus stopped in Lincoln, Sands said. Lincoln SWAT officers boarded the bus and took Wilson into custody after confirming his identify.

Las Vegas Justice Court records show a warrant for Wilson’s arrest was filed Monday.

Metropolitan Police Department homicide Lt. Ray Spencer confirmed Wilson was wanted in the death of 28-year-old Otis Lee Turner, whose body was found on side of the road on the 2700 block of Walnut Road, near North Pecos Road and East Carey Avenue. Turner had been shot multiple times.

Spencer said investigators established a timeline of Turner’s movements before he was killed. Police used that information to find surveillance footage that linked Wilson to Turner, he said.

