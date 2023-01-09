56°F
Homicides

Suspect in November stabbing death arrested

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 9, 2023 - 2:15 pm
 
Jeremy Garrett (Metropolitan Police Department)
Jeremy Garrett (Metropolitan Police Department)

A suspect in the November stabbing death of a man near downtown Las Vegas has been arrested.

Jeremy Garrett, 36, was arrested Friday and booked into the Clark County Detention Center on a charge of open murder, according to a Metropolitan Police Department news release.

Marcolamar Hornsby, 39, of Las Vegas, died Nov. 23 from stab wounds to the chest, according to the Clark County coroner’s office.

Hornsby, who was found at an apartment complex on the 700 block of North 11th Street, had been in a fight with another man when he was stabbed, police said at the time.

Garrett is scheduled for a status hearing Wednesday in Las Vegas Justice Court. He is being held without bail.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter.

Woman found shot dead in downtown home
By / RJ

Police said they believe someone shot and killed a woman in her downtown Las Vegas residence on Sunday evening, according to a news release.

