Homicides

Suspect sought in fatal stabbing at Las Vegas bus stop

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 16, 2023 - 11:54 am
 
Metropolitan Police Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Metropolitan Police Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A man was stabbed to death Sunday night at a bus stop in east Las Vegas.

Officers found the victim at 8:51 p.m. on Sunday near South Nellis Boulevard and Boulder Highway, according to a statement from the Metropolitan Police Department.

The man was in a fight with another man in his 30s when he was stabbed, Metro said. The suspect ran off wearing dark pants and a red sweatshirt before police arrived.

Anyone with information may call Metro at 702-828-3521.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.

