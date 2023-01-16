Suspect sought in fatal stabbing at Las Vegas bus stop

Las Vegas police said they found the victim at 8:51 p.m. Sunday near South Nellis Boulevard and Boulder Highway.

Metropolitan Police Department

A man was stabbed to death Sunday night at a bus stop in east Las Vegas.

Officers found the victim at 8:51 p.m. on Sunday near South Nellis Boulevard and Boulder Highway, according to a statement from the Metropolitan Police Department.

The man was in a fight with another man in his 30s when he was stabbed, Metro said. The suspect ran off wearing dark pants and a red sweatshirt before police arrived.

Anyone with information may call Metro at 702-828-3521.

