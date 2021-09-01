Suspect tried to pin boyfriend’s death on fake assailant, police say

A woman accused of killing her boyfriend Friday in a northwest Las Vegas apartment gave police a story that cameras couldn’t corroborate.

Corrina Mathews (Metropolitan Police Department)

A woman accused of killing her boyfriend Friday in a northwest Las Vegas apartment gave police a story that cameras couldn’t corroborate.

Corrina Mathews, 34, is being held on $100,000 bail after she was arrested Friday and booked on a murder charge, according to jail records.

Mathews fatally stabbed her boyfriend around 11:45 a.m. at the Bloom Apartment Homes, 3300 N.Tenaya Way, south of Gowan Road, according to an arrest report from the Metropolitan Police Department.

The Clark County coroner’s office said Seth Jacobsen, 37, died of stab wounds to the chest.

Mathews called police to say Jacobsen wasn’t breathing after an unknown man tried to pick a fight with Jacobsen and followed him back to the apartment, where the unknown man stabbed him, according to the arrest report.

Investigators attempted to review video of where Mathews said that she, Jacobsen and this unknown man were, but police said there was no such evidence.

Detectives found blood throughout the apartment, including on Mathews’ shoes. She denied being in the apartment until the moment she found Jacobsen.

Police said Mathews changed her story multiple times. When confronted with the dozens of cameras that she wasn’t recorded on, Mathews requested a lawyer.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.