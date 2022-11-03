Suspected DUI driver said he fled fatal crash because of previous DUI

Ciro Corona, 42, was arrested after a crash at South Eastern Avenue and East Patrick Lane on Thursday.

Ciro Corona (Metropolitan Police Department)

A man suspected of causing a fatal crash in eastern Las Vegas is facing DUI charges for the second time in a year, according to a report released Tuesday.

Ciro Corona, 42, of Las Vegas, was arrested after a crash that killed a 71-year-old woman at the intersection of South Eastern Avenue and East Patrick Lane.

Corona was headed north on Eastern Avenue at about 3 p.m. Thursday in a green 2002 Nissan Xterra. A blue 2004 Toyota Matrix was heading south on Eastern and had a green light at the intersection with Patrick Lane.

Corona failed to yield on a flashing yellow light and turned into the path of the Toyota, according to a Metropolitan Police Department arrest report.

The driver of the Nissan was seen fleeing the scene of the crash on foot by witnesses, police said.

Jacquelyn Teves, the driver of the Toyota, was taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center where she later died, according to the Clark County coroner’s office.

Corona was identified as the registered owner of the Nissan and a review of his criminal history revealed that he had been arrested on suspicion of DUI by Nevada Highway Patrol on Dec. 4, 2021, according to the report.

He is due in Las Vegas Municipal Court on Jan. 4 for that DUI arrest, court records show.

Police went to Corona’s house and smelled alcohol on him. Corona then allegedly said he was the driver involved in the crash and that he left the area because he had a previous DUI, according to the report.

Corona did not have a valid drivers license at the time of the crash and his vehicle was not insured, police said.

Corona is out on bail on the condition that he does not drive and that he wears a continuous alcohol monitoring device, court records show.

He is scheduled to appear in court again for a preliminary hearing in March.

Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @davidwilson_RJ on Twitter.