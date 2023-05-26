75°F
Homicides

Teen arrested after fatal drive-by shooting near Southern Highlands

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 26, 2023 - 9:52 am
 
Updated May 26, 2023 - 12:24 pm
A neighborhood where a woman was fatally shot Sunday night while walking near Southern Highland ...
A neighborhood where a woman was fatally shot while walking near Southern Highlands is shown on Tuesday, April 25, 2023, in Las Vegas.(Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A 16-year-old has been arrested in connection with the fatal drive-by shooting of a woman near Southern Highlands, police said Friday.

Shawna McCowan, 43, was walking on the sidewalk outside 3400 block of Bella Lante Avenue around 9 p.m. on April 23 when a person inside a passing vehicle shot her, according to the Metropolitan Police Department and Clark County coroner’s office.

McCowan died within an hour at University Medical Center from a gunshot wound to the torso and neck, the coroner’s office ruled.

In a statement Friday, Metro said a 16-year-old had been arrested and booked on charges of murder and attempted murder. His name was not immediately released, and it was unclear how he was tied to the shooting.

Metro said anyone with information on the shooting may call 702-828-3521.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.

