Teen couple face murder charges after burned body found

A teenage girl and her boyfriend are accused of killing the girl’s father last week before stealing his car and fleeing the state.

Las Vegas police announced Tuesday that 18-year-old Aaron Guerrero and a 16-year-old girl were arrested in Salt Lake City and will be extradited to Las Vegas to face murder charges.

The two were arrested in connection with the death of 45-year-old Daniel Halseth, who was believed to have been killed before a house fire Friday afternoon, after which officials found the body.

When Halseth’s mother couldn’t reach him Thursday or Friday, she called the police to do a welfare check at his home on the 8400 block of Dunphy Court, where officers found Halseth’s burned body in the garage.

The Clark County coroner’s office determined Halseth died from sharp force injuries and ruled his death a homicide.

Investigators believe Guerrerro was dating Halseth’s daughter, but when the teens’ parents found out about the couple’s scheme to rob their parents and run away to Los Angeles, they were prohibited from seeing each other.

Guerrero’s parents, Halseth’s mother and the girl’s mother all told police they were aware of the plot, and the girl’s mother said more than $1,300 was taken Thursday from the bank accounts she shared with Halseth.

Inside the house, police reported to have found lighter fluid, a chainsaw, a handsaw, two pocketknives and extra blades, many of which had been cleaned to remove blood.

The teens were found in Halseth’s car, which was seen on video leaving the house Friday morning.

Halseth was previously married to Elizabeth Halseth, now Elizabeth Helgelien after remarrying, the youngest woman ever elected to the Nevada Senate. She was 27 when she won in 2010. A relative of Halseth’s confirmed the prior relationship.

In October 2011, Halseth was arrested after a domestic violence incident involving Helgelien. In 2012, he pleaded guilty to two counts of coercion and battery and was given six months of probation.

Elizabeth Halseth filed for divorce in November 2011 after 11 years of marriage and resigned from her Senate seat. The couple had three children.

Halseth’s aunt, Diane Wendt, wrote in a message to the Review-Journal on Tuesday night that her nephew was a caring son, brother and father and talented musician and photographer whose life was “all about his children.”

“He was so much more than his ending,” she wrote. “We loved him.”

Anyone with information may contact the Metropolitan Police Department at 702-828-3521 or, to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

