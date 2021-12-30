Teen jailed in fatal October shooting at Las Vegas apartment complex

A 19-year-old was booked in the Clark County Detention Center Wednesday in connection with a fatal shooting.

Residents look down on a Metro vehicle as officers conduct a homicide investigation at the Solaire East Apartments on Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Metro officers and crime scene investigators conduct a homicide investigation at the Solaire East Apartments on Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

A 19-year-old was booked in the Clark County Detention Center Wednesday in connection with a fatal October shooting in Las Vegas.

Kaveon Phillips was arrested on a warrant and charged with 52 counts, including murder, conspiracy, assault with a deadly weapon, attempted murder and discharging a gun into an occupied structure, according to court records.

His co-defendant, Dravion Griley, faces the same 52 counts but court records show he had not been taken into custody on an outstanding warrant as of Thursday morning.

Metropolitan Police Department homicide Lt. Ray Spencer said the two are charged in connection with the Oct. 30 killing of Ashley Green.

Few details were released at the time, but police were called at 1:57 p.m. to Solaire Apartments, 1750 Karen Avenue, after a report of a shooting.

Green died from a gunshot wound to the back, according to the Clark County coroner’s office, who identified the 26-year-old.

Further information on how Phillips and Griley were identified as suspects was not immediately available.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.