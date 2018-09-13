Teen shot at North Las Vegas school died of single gunshot wound

The Clark County coroner’s office released Dalvin Brown’s cause of death Thursday afternoon, two days after the student was shot outside Canyon Springs High School in North Las Vegas.

Clark County School District police keep watch outside their mobile command center while investigating a homicide at Canyon Springs High School in North Las Vegas on Tuesday, Sept. 11, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

North Las Vegas Police police investigate a homicide at Canyon Springs High School in North Las Vegas on Tuesday, Sept. 11, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Clark County School District police investigate a fatal shooting near Canyon Springs High School. (Richard Brian/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Clark County School District police keep watch outside their mobile command center while investigating a homicide at Canyon Springs High School in North Las Vegas on Tuesday, Sept. 11, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

The Clark County coroner’s office released Dalvin Brown’s cause of death Thursday afternoon, two days after the student was shot outside a North Las Vegas high school.

Brown, 18, died from a gunshot wound to the chest, the coroner’s office said. The student was shot at Canyon Springs High School behind the fencing of a baseball field Tuesday afternoon, North Las Vegas police said.

The coroner’s office said Thursday that the North Las Vegas student’s death was a homicide.

North Las Vegas police received “hundreds” of calls starting at 2:39 p.m. Tuesday reporting shots fired near the school at 350 E. Alexander Road, acting Chief Justin Roberts said Tuesday.

Police learned that Brown and an unknown person had an altercation before the shooting, a North Las Vegas release said. The unknown shooter escaped before police arrived.

Detectives had not determined a motive for the shooting as of Wednesday, the release said. Police said the shooting appeared targeted.

Brown was transported to University Medical Center, where he later died.

He was a junior at the school who dreamed of playing in the National Basketball Association, according to a GoFundMe page created Wednesday night. As of Thursday afternoon, $1,505 had been raised for a memorial service for Brown through the website.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.