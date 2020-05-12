Teenager killed in fight at Las Vegas apartment complex identified

The Clark County coroner’s office has identified a 19-year-old fatally shot after a fight at a “friend’s residence” on Sunday afternoon.

He was Mauricio Gaston, of Las Vegas, the coroner’s office said. He was shot at the Emerald Springs apartments, which the coroner’s office said was his friend’s home, after he got into a fight with an “acquaintance of some sort,” Metropolitan Police Department homicide Lt. Ray Spencer said at the time.

Officers were called about 4:45 p.m. Sunday to the complex at 451 N. Nellis Blvd.

Spencer said Gaston came to the apartment with a group of people, but he went upstairs alone and got into a fight with the occupant of a second-floor apartment.

The two men began fighting inside but ended up on the porch near the concrete staircase, which the resident was pushed down, Spencer said. When the resident got to the bottom of the stairs, Gaston’s friends approached him, and he fired several rounds at them, Spencer said.

Gaston entered the apartment and locked the door, with the resident’s girlfriend and child inside, Spencer said. But the resident was able to force his way inside and fire several rounds at Gaston.

Gaston was pronounced dead at the scene from multiple gunshot wounds, the coroner’s office said. His death was ruled a homicide.

The resident, a man in his late 20s, was taken to a hospital and treated for injuries from his fall down the stairs.

The group of people who stayed downstairs fled the scene, Spencer said. It was unclear Tuesday if the shooter would face criminal charges in connection with Gaston’s death.

Anyone with information about the shooting can contact the Metro’s homicide section at 702-828-3521 or homicide@lvmpd.com.

