Teenager killed in Las Vegas park shooting was ‘full of life’

The 18-year-old who was killed in a park shooting Friday was described by his mother as joyful and full of life.

Eric Brooks graduated this year from Spring Mountain High School, where he was a football standout. (Courtesy Angela Samuels)

Eric Brooks was killed in a shooting Friday at a small residential park near Blue Diamond and Fort Apache roads. (Courtesy Angela Samuels)

Eric Brooks was Spring Mountain's offensive MVP in football last season. (Courtesy Angela Samuels)

The 18-year-old who was killed in a park shooting Friday was described by his mother as joyful and full of life.

Eric Brooks graduated this year from Spring Mountain High School, where he was a football standout. His mother, Chris Jackson, described him as very smart, athletic and never disrespectful.

“He would just smile and go about his business,” she said. “He was a special person.”

Jackson is having a hard time understanding why her son was killed.

“I’m angry, bitter, all over the place,” she said. “I just miss my baby.”

Police responded to reports of gunfire about 10:30 p.m. Friday at a small residential park near Blue Diamond and Fort Apache roads. Officers found Brooks lying in the street suffering from several gunshot wounds.

Witnesses told police that Brooks had been sitting on a bench before the shooting and that a dark SUV was parked nearby. The SUV left after the shooting.

Brooks, a quarterback, guided his team to a 68-46 victory over Pahranagat Valley when his team won the Class 1A state football championship in November. He was the Golden Eagles’ offensive MVP last season.

“He was a son, a brother, a nephew, a friend, a good person,” Jackson said. “They really hurt this family when they did that. He’s something that can’t be replaced.”

No arrests had been made as of Monday. Anyone with information about the incident may contact the Metropolitan Police Department’s homicide section or Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

Contact Bianca Cseke at bcseke@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @biancacseke1 on Twitter. Contact Isabelle Delgado at idelgado@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @izzydd_ on Twitter.

Blue Diamond Rd and Fort Apache Rd, Las Vegas, NV