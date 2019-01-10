Tempers flare at vigil for boy fatally shot in North Las Vegas

After an arrest was made in the fatal shooting of 16-year-old Aneas David King in North Las Vegas, a candlelight vigil for the boy ended in yelling and heated emotions Thursday night.

A large group of teens, friends and family members gathered at the corner of San Miguel Avenue and Coleman Street, where 16-year-old Aneas David King was gunned down late Wednesday afternoon.

As people stood in the road, crying, holding candles and talking about the teenager, shouting broke out, and people ran from the scene.

Officers in the area quickly calmed those who remained at the scene, where a woman could be heard shouting, “He should never have come here.”

It was not immediately clear Thursday night what sparked the argument, North Las Vegas Police Department spokesman Aaron Patty said.

The Clark County coroner’s office identified Aneas on Thursday. The cause and manner of his death are still pending. A 10th-grader by that name attended Cheyenne High School, Clark County School District spokesman David Roddy said.

Aneas’ sister declined to talk to the Review-Journal at the vigil Thursday night.

Further details on the person arrested in King’s death were not immediately available, Patty said Thursday.

At about 5:10 p.m. Wednesday, officers were called to the scene, where they found King suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

Police had not determined a motive in the shooting, but Patty said they did not believe it was a random act of violence.

It also is unclear if King lived in the neighborhood where the shooting occurred, near Simmons Street and West Craig Road. Patty said police were interviewing neighbors and trying to locate any video surveillance of the shooting.

The boy’s death marked the first homicide investigated by the department in 2019.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter. Review-Journal staff writers Rio Lacanlale and Mike Shoro contributed to this report.

