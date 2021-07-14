‘Trash talking’ led to parking lot killing with vehicle, witness says

A van driver accused of killing a man by intentionally running over him in a northeast Las Vegas parking lot did so because he was tired of the victim’s “trash talking,” a witness told police.

David Welch (Metropolitan Police Department)

David Welch, 54, of Las Vegas, has been charged with murder in the death of Keith Edwards, 47.

Las Vegas police said Edwards was run over with a van on July 7 during an argument with Welch at 12:50 p.m. in the parking lot of an AutoZone at 3690 E. Cheyenne Ave., near Las Vegas Boulevard North.

Edwards died at University Medical Center shortly after being struck.

An arrest report for Welch states police obtained video surveillance of the confrontation between the two men in the parking lot.

“On video in the area, a blue van pulled into the far west parking lot of the AutoZone and (the driver) appeared to have a conversation with subjects who were there,” police said. “Shortly afterward the van backed out of the parking spot, stopped for a couple of seconds, and accelerated forward over the parking block, striking Edwards who was in front of the van on a bicycle.

“The vehicle continued forward onto the sidewalk into the desert area, ran over Edwards, some bushes, made a U-turn,” then took off down a nearby street, police said.

The next day, police said a detective in the area saw a blue van being towed. When the detective talked to the man towing the vehicle, the man said he was paid $200 by Welch to recover the vehicle. Police then went to Welch’s apartment and took him into custody.

A witness told police detectives that Welch had a long-running dispute with Edwards dating to when both men were homeless.

“Edwards was trash talking Welch while he was there, and Welch said he got tired of it and just drove,” the witness said of Welch’s account of the crash.

Another witness who was in the van at the time of the crash was also located and interviewed by police.

“When they were out of the area, Welch asked (the witness) if Edwards was still under the car,” police said of the second account.

Welch is scheduled to appear in Las Vegas Justice Court Thursday morning for a bail hearing. Edwards had no known address. His cause of death was multiple blunt force injuries. His manner of death was listed as homicide.

Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.