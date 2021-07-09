Man faces murder charge after fatal crash in parking lot

Las Vegas police have made an arrest in the killing of a man who authorities say was run over with a vehicle.

David Welch (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Las Vegas police have made an arrest in the killing of a man who authorities say was run over with a vehicle in a northeast Las Vegas parking lot Wednesday.

Clark County Detention Center records show David Welch, 54, was booked on a charge of murder with use of a deadly weapon Thursday. Welch was booked under the same event number that police listed for a killing Wednesday at 12:50 p.m. in the parking lot of an AutoZone, 3690 E. Cheyenne Ave., near Las Vegas Boulevard North.

Police said they were called to the parking lot for a report of a crash, police Lt. David Valenta said.

Valenta said investigators believe the driver of a vehicle in the parking lot got into an argument with a man in his late 40s walking through the lot, when the driver intentionally ran over the man before driving off.

The injured man was taken to University Medical Center where he died later Wednesday afternoon.

Valenta said neither person involved appeared to be an employee associated with AutoZone and that it was too early to tell if either person had been a customer prior to the argument.

Hearing Master Daniel Westmeyer ordered Welch held without bail until a court hearing next week.

