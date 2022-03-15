Two charged with murder in 2021 convenience store slaying

Two people have been charged with murder in a 2021 convenience store slaying that Las Vegas police say unfolded during an argument over a woman cutting in line at the store.

Isaiah Levi and Daijenai Levi. Both are charged in a homicide at a Las Vegas convenience store in November, 2021.(Bell County, Texas, Sheriff's Department/Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Las Vegas Justice Court records show Isaiah Levi, 21, and Daijenai Levi, 22, of Las Vegas, are each charged with murder, conspiracy and burglary in the Nov. 9 killing of Patrick ONeal, 49, of Las Vegas, at the Speedee Mart, 2980 E. Tropicana Ave. The couple were arrested in Bell County, Texas, in February on warrants filed in Las Vegas Justice Court four days after the killing of ONeal.

Police wrote in warrants for the couple that Daijenai Levi was in line at the store when she cut in front of ONeal. Police said ONeal became upset and confronted Daijenai, which prompted her to apologize. However, ONeal yelled at a clerk and Daijenai Levi again.

“(The woman) commented (to the clerk) that Patrick didn’t want to mess with her or she would get her husband,” police wrote in the warrant.

The two continued the argument outside the store when ONeal threw a drink at Daijenai Levi, police said. Moments later a man in a white tank top approached with a gun, chased ONeal to the entrance of the convenience store and fatally shot him. Police said Daijenai Levi was pictured on video surveillance searching for and eventually retrieving a shell casing from the shooting.

Police said they canvassed a nearby apartment complex where they learned the identities of the suspects. Clark County Detention Center records show Daijenai Levi was returned from Texas to Las Vegas and booked at the detention center on Feb. 27. Isaiah Levi remained in custody in Texas as of Tuesday, according to online records in Bell County.

