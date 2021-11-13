Man shot inside Las Vegas convenience store identified

The Clark County coroner’s office on Friday identified the man who was shot inside a Las Vegas convenience store.

Patrick ONeal, 49, of Las Vegas died Tuesday night at Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center from a gunshot wound to the torso, according to the coroner’s office.

ONeal was shot around 5:15 p.m. Tuesday in a Speedee Mart, 2980 E. Tropicana Ave., according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

Investigators believe ONeal was in an argument with a woman inside the store. She left and came back to the store with another man, according to Metro Lt. Jason Johansson.

Police said the man suspected of shooting ONeal left the scene, and no arrests had been made as of Friday afternoon.

Anyone with information may call Metro at 702-828-3521.

