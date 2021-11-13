68°F
Man shot inside Las Vegas convenience store identified

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 12, 2021 - 6:53 pm
 
Metropolitan police investigate a homicide at a convenience store near the intersection of McLeod Drive and Tropicana Avenue on Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Metropolitan police investigate a homicide at a convenience store near the intersection of McLeod Drive and Tropicana Avenue on Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

The Clark County coroner’s office on Friday identified the man who was shot inside a Las Vegas convenience store.

Patrick ONeal, 49, of Las Vegas died Tuesday night at Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center from a gunshot wound to the torso, according to the coroner’s office.

ONeal was shot around 5:15 p.m. Tuesday in a Speedee Mart, 2980 E. Tropicana Ave., according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

Investigators believe ONeal was in an argument with a woman inside the store. She left and came back to the store with another man, according to Metro Lt. Jason Johansson.

Police said the man suspected of shooting ONeal left the scene, and no arrests had been made as of Friday afternoon.

Anyone with information may call Metro at 702-828-3521.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.

