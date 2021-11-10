Man shot, killed inside Las Vegas convenience store

(Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A man was fatally shot inside a Las Vegas convenience store Tuesday evening.

Officers were called at 5:15 p.m. by a Speedee Mart clerk, who reported a shooting inside the store, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Jason Johansson.

Investigators believe a man was in an argument with a woman inside the store at 2980 E. Tropicana Ave. Johansson said the woman left the store and returned with another man, who shot the victim.

The man who was shot was taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

The woman and the suspected shooter left before police arrived. Johansson said investigators are speaking with the manager and the clerk, who were both in the store at the time of the shooting.

“This appeared to not be a random shooting,” Johansson said. “It was very distinct that it was the victim that was the intended target.”

Johansson said this shooting was unrelated to an earlier shooting Tuesday about three miles away, where a man was shot and killed in an alley behind Royal Crest Street.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.