Two dead in apparent murder-suicide in southwest Las Vegas

A man and woman are dead after an apparent murder-suicide in the southwest valley, Las Vegas police said.

Las Vegas police are investigating an apparent murder-suicide in the southwest valley. (Richard Brian/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @vegasphotograph

Las Vegas police are investigating an apparent murder-suicide in the southwest valley. (Richard Brian/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @vegasphotograph

A man and woman are dead after an apparent murder-suicide in the southwest valley, Las Vegas police said.

Police were called just after 11:30 a.m. to an apartment complex at 7600 S. Rainbow Blvd., near Warm Springs Road, homicide Lt. Ray Spencer said.

Their bodies were discovered by a maintenance crew that was scheduled to do repair work at the apartment, Spencer said.

The man and woman, both in their 20s, had gunshot wounds, Spencer said, and a handgun was next to the man’s body.

Police believe the couple moved to Las Vegas in February. The woman recently told her family she intended to leave her boyfriend, Spencer said.

No other information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Mike Shoro at mshoro@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5290. Follow @mike_shoro on Twitter.

7600 South Rainbow Boulevard, las vegas, nv