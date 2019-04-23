Unarmed security guard shot, killed in east Las Vegas Valley

(Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Las Vegas police are investigating the deadly shooting Monday of an apartment complex security guard in the east valley.

A man called 911 about 10 p.m. to report a man was unconscious next to a vehicle in a parking lot on the 5500 block of Mountain Vista Street, near U.S. Highway 95, the Metropolitan Police Department said.

Patrol officers found a 75-year-old man with an apparent gunshot wound, a release said. They attempted first aid until paramedics arrived, but he died after being transported to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center.

The man was an unarmed security guard who was patrolling the complex, police said. Detectives spoke with several people who heard gunshots about 30 minutes before the man was found.

Police have not yet identified a killer or a motive, the release said.

The Clark County coroner’s office will release his identity after his family is notified.

Anybody with information on the shooting can call Metro homicide detectives at 702-828-3521 or Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 to remain anonymous,

Contact Mike Shoro at mshoro@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5290. Follow @mike_shoro on Twitter.