Homicides

Victim identified in west valley homicide

Jimmy Ramirez (Metropolitan Police Department)
Jimmy Ramirez (Metropolitan Police Department)
The Clark County Detention Center in Las Vegas. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
3 teens arrested after Las Vegas shooting death of 16-year-old
Jimmy Ramirez (Metropolitan Police Department)
Woman shot dead by boyfriend in Las Vegas apartment complex, police say
Jason Kendall, who has been charged in the delayed death of a woman found in a hotel room, appe ...
Man accused of killing sex worker told police he choked her, report says
Man accused of killing his girlfriend’s 1-year-old son
By Katie Futterman Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 8, 2024 - 6:03 pm
 

The Clark County coroner’s office has identified the woman allegedly shot to death by her boyfriend July 3 in a west valley apartment as 32-year-old Meagan Ruiz.

A coroner’s office report said Ruiz died from gunshot wounds to the torso. Her boyfriend, Jimmy Ramirez, 30, was booked into the Clark County Detention Center on suspicion of open murder, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

Police responded to a call at 4:21 p.m. on July 3 from Ramirez saying he had shot his girlfriend during a dispute, according to Metro Lt. Jason Johansson.

Officers arriving on the scene found the woman, later identified as Ruiz, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. She was transported to University Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead, according to police.

Contact Katie Futterman at kfutterman@reviewjournal.com.

