Victim in fatal I-15 shooting identified

The Clark County coroner’s office has identified the victim of a fatal shooting on Thursday night on Interstate 15 as 31-year-old Darin Algee.

Algee was shot while driving at 8:30 p.m. in the southbound lanes of I-15 between Spring Mountain and Flamingo roads and crashed into the center median, said Lt. Ken Nagle of the Metropolitan Police Department.

Algee was transported to University Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead as a result of a gunshot wound to the chest, according to the coroner.

“He was a loving, caring, hard-working husband and father and did everything he could to make sure his family was taken care of,” wrote Mozella Gayfield, who identified herself as the aunt of Algee’s wife, on a GoFundMe page that was raising money for Algee’s family.

In addition to his wife, Gayfield said that he left behind five children.

“To know him, you would know he was all about making sure his family was alright,” Gayfield wrote. “He did not deserve this and only being here for such a short amount of time, we do not know how or why this has happened, but we want and need answers immediately to put some type of understanding to all of this.”

Police have not released further details about the shooting. On the GoFundMe, Gayfield asked for anyone with information about the incident to contact police.

