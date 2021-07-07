Victim killed at Henderson 7-Eleven remembered as kind and funny

Abraham Acosta, 32, never hesitated to help others, even if it was just a stranger looking for a lighter, recalls his older brother after senseless shooting.

Abraham Acosta, pictured, "was born on July 11, and 7-Eleven was literally his favorite store ever since he got his first taste of the Slurpees when he was about 2 years old,” said his brother, Ray Acosta. Abraham Acosta was shot and killed Thursday, July 1, 2021, in Henderson. (Acosta family)

Abraham Acosta’s family never thought his life would end at his favorite place: a 7-Eleven store.

The 32-year-old was buying cigarettes with his husband at a 7-Eleven at 10540 S. Maryland Parkway in Henderson around 10:40 p.m. Thursday when a man pulled up and asked him for a light.

Video surveillance from the store showed Acosta approaching the Nissan and “apparently providing a lighter for a cigarette” when the driver shot him in the face and drove away.

The alleged driver of the vehicle, 29-year-old John Anthony Carrillo, was arrested about 15 minutes later as he was leaving a nearby Walgreens, police said. Carrillo now stands accused of carrying out a three-day crime spree that included robberies, burglaries and assaults and culminated in shootings in Las Vegas and Henderson that left Acosta and one other man dead.

Acosta’s older brother, Ray, said Abraham was the baby of the family, with four older sisters and five older brothers. He was the life of the party and had an infectious smile and laugh that could light up any room, he said.

His younger brother was a huge fan of 7-Eleven stores, in part because of his birthday, Ray Acosta said.

“Abraham was born on July 11, and 7-Eleven was literally his favorite store ever since he got his first taste of the Slurpees when he was about 2 years old,” he said. “For the rest of his life he loved this place, and it’s so unfortunate that his life was taken at a 7-Eleven.”

Ray Acosta said his brother knew the names of every cashier who worked at the convenience store and never hesitated to help others, even if it was just a stranger looking for a lighter.

Acosta’s family started a GoFundMe page to raise money for funeral and burial costs and to help his husband move to San Diego, where Abraham will be buried. The drive had raised $6,240 as of Wednesday morning.

A Las Vegas judge on Wednesday denied bail for Carrillo, who remained in the Clark County Detention Center. Court records show that he faces multiple felony charges, including two counts of murder and attempted murder, three counts of robbery and attempted robbery, four counts of burglary and kidnapping and three counts of assault with a deadly weapon.

He also faces charges of burglary and attempted robbery in Henderson Justice Court, according to online records.

