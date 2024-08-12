Victim of fatal I-15 shooting identified

The Clark County coroner’s office has identified the victim of a fatal shooting on Thursday night on Interstate 15.

Police investigate a shooting on Interstate 15 southbound on Thursday, Aug. 8, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Clark County coroner’s office has identified the victim of a fatal shooting on Thursday night on Interstate 15 as 31-year-old Darin Algee.

Algee died of a gunshot wound to the chest, according to the coroner.

He was shot while driving at 8:30 p.m. in the southbound lanes between Spring Mountain and Flamingo and crashed into the center median, said Lt. Ken Nagle of the Metropolitan Police Department.

Algee was transported to University Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Police have not released further details about the shooting.

