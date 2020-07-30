Victim of fatal stabbing in southeast Las Vegas identified

The Clark County coroner’s office has identified a 42-year-old man fatally stabbed during an argument Tuesday night in the southeast Las Vegas Valley.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Clark County coroner’s office has identified a man who was fatally stabbed during an argument Tuesday night in the southeast Las Vegas Valley.

He was 42-year-old Anthony Donnell of Las Vegas, the coroner’s office said. Donnell was hospitalized after police were called about 9 p.m. Tuesday to the 6000 block of Clark Street, near Boulder Highway and Russell Road, following a report of a stabbing, Metropolitan Police Department homicide Sgt. Jon Scott said at the time.

Donnell was taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center, where he died, Scott said. The coroner’s office ruled his death a homicide due to a stab wound in the chest.

Metro said an argument led to the stabbing, and the person suspected of stabbing Donnell ran from the scene before police arrived.

Anyone with information about the killing can contact Metro’s homicide section at 702-828-3521, or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.