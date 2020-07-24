Victim stabbed during big pool party at Las Vegas residence ID’d

The Clark County coroner’s office has identified a 24-year-old man who police said was fatally stabbed at a large pool party Wednesday night in the southwest Las Vegas Valley.

The monument sign for the Clark County Coroner. (Review-Journal file photo)

He was 24-year-old Eric Ropeti Tia, the coroner’s office said. His death was ruled a homicide due to a stab wound in the chest.

Metropolitan Police Department Homicide Lt. Ray Spencer said officers were called about 10:50 p.m. Wednesday to the 4800 block of West Richmar Avenue, near South Decatur Boulevard in the southern Las Vegas Valley.

Spencer said there was a party of about 200 people. Investigators believe the house was being rented for a two-day pool party when a fight broke out, which led to the stabbing.

Tia was taken to University Medical Center, where he died, the coroner’s office said. No one had been arrested in connection with his death as of Thursday afternoon.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Metro’s homicide section at 702-828-3521 or Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 to remain anonymous.

