Vigil honors 52-year-old man killed in DUI crash in Las Vegas

The family of Eric Echevarria, 52, who was killed in a suspected DUI crash in December 2020, holds a vigil Sunday night in southwest Las Vegas. (Alexis Ford/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Eric Echevarria poses with his sister, Marie, in an undated photo. The 52-year-old was killed in a DUI crash, during which a 19-year-old UNLV basketball recruit was accused of driving impaired. (Marie Echevarria)

Police investigate a two-vehicle crash Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020, at South Fort Apache Road and Furnace Gulch Avenue in Las Vegas. (Elizabeth Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Eric Echevarria poses in an undated photo. The 52-year-old was killed in a DUI crash, during which a 19-year-old UNLV basketball recruit was accused of driving impaired. (Marie Echevarria)

The family of a man killed in a suspected DUI crash last week held a vigil Sunday night in southwest Las Vegas.

Eric Echevarria, 52, died Wednesday afternoon in a collision at Fort Apache Road and Furnace Gulch Avenue, near Blue Diamond Road.

His sister, Marie Echevarria, said her family in Las Vegas held a vigil at the intersection, which started at 6 p.m.

Authorities have said Echevarria was attempting to make a left turn when his 2016 Hyundai Accent was struck by a 2016 Dodge Challenger driven by 19-year-old Zaon Collins, who investigators say was speeding in a 35 mph zone.

Collins, a star basketball player at Bishop Gorman High School and the top recruit of this year’s UNLV class, was ordered released from jail Thursday, a day after his arrest on suspicion of DUI.

