Vigil honors 52-year-old man killed in DUI crash in Las Vegas
The family of a man killed in a suspected DUI crash last week held a vigil Sunday night in southwest Las Vegas.
Eric Echevarria, 52, died Wednesday afternoon in a collision at Fort Apache Road and Furnace Gulch Avenue, near Blue Diamond Road.
His sister, Marie Echevarria, said her family in Las Vegas held a vigil at the intersection, which started at 6 p.m.
Authorities have said Echevarria was attempting to make a left turn when his 2016 Hyundai Accent was struck by a 2016 Dodge Challenger driven by 19-year-old Zaon Collins, who investigators say was speeding in a 35 mph zone.
Collins, a star basketball player at Bishop Gorman High School and the top recruit of this year’s UNLV class, was ordered released from jail Thursday, a day after his arrest on suspicion of DUI.
